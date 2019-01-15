All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3515 Dellwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3515 Dellwood Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3515 Dellwood Ave

3515 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3515 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental in Murray Hill - Wood Floors Throughout, Pets Welcome, Close to 10, Downtown, 295, Avondale's Shops and Restaurants, NAS Jax - You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home!! All beautifully finished wood floors. Great living area with a fireplace. Sunroom has built in window seating with storage. A large bonus room in the back with abundant natural light. Privacy fenced backyard. Freshly painted and ready to move in.

Kitchen has all white appliances including glass top range, over the range microwave and refrigerator - with a pass through opening to the bonus room. Bonus room can be used for office, den, play area or tv room! Walk out onto the ack patio great for relaxing and barbecues.A detached garage in the back with full backyard which is partially fenced.

Three bedrooms one of which has a larger closet. The bathroom has direct access to two of the bedrooms. This is a great opportunity to live close to I-10, Downtown, 295, Avondale's Shops and Restaurants, and NAS Jax and yet have have a beautiful neighborhood to come home to and enjoy.

NO Hoa

Pets Welcome - Application, Fees and Extra Deposit Apply - Ask Agent

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
*$100 Lease Admin Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4905158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Dellwood Ave have any available units?
3515 Dellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Dellwood Ave have?
Some of 3515 Dellwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Dellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Dellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Dellwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Dellwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Dellwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Dellwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3515 Dellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Dellwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Dellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3515 Dellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Dellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3515 Dellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Dellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Dellwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia