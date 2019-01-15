3515 Dellwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BR 2BA Single Family Rental in Murray Hill - Wood Floors Throughout, Pets Welcome, Close to 10, Downtown, 295, Avondale's Shops and Restaurants, NAS Jax - You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home!! All beautifully finished wood floors. Great living area with a fireplace. Sunroom has built in window seating with storage. A large bonus room in the back with abundant natural light. Privacy fenced backyard. Freshly painted and ready to move in.



Kitchen has all white appliances including glass top range, over the range microwave and refrigerator - with a pass through opening to the bonus room. Bonus room can be used for office, den, play area or tv room! Walk out onto the ack patio great for relaxing and barbecues.A detached garage in the back with full backyard which is partially fenced.



Three bedrooms one of which has a larger closet. The bathroom has direct access to two of the bedrooms. This is a great opportunity to live close to I-10, Downtown, 295, Avondale's Shops and Restaurants, and NAS Jax and yet have have a beautiful neighborhood to come home to and enjoy.



NO Hoa



Pets Welcome - Application, Fees and Extra Deposit Apply - Ask Agent



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

*$100 Lease Admin Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



(RLNE4905158)