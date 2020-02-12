All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

3512 Myra Street

3512 Myra Street · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now in the Murray Hill area. This home has been completely redone, beautiful white kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances (to be added once a lease is signed). A large combined dining and living room with plenty of space to entertain. The bedrooms have large closets and the bathroom has been remodeled as well. Hooks ups for a washer and dryer are available. Plenty of space in the backyard! Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Fiber-optic Internet included with a $50 fee. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 to set up a showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Myra Street have any available units?
3512 Myra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Myra Street have?
Some of 3512 Myra Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Myra Street currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Myra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Myra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Myra Street is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Myra Street offer parking?
No, 3512 Myra Street does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Myra Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Myra Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Myra Street have a pool?
No, 3512 Myra Street does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Myra Street have accessible units?
No, 3512 Myra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Myra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Myra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
