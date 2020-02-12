3512 Myra Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now in the Murray Hill area. This home has been completely redone, beautiful white kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances (to be added once a lease is signed). A large combined dining and living room with plenty of space to entertain. The bedrooms have large closets and the bathroom has been remodeled as well. Hooks ups for a washer and dryer are available. Plenty of space in the backyard! Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Fiber-optic Internet included with a $50 fee. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 to set up a showing today