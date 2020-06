Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Come live in highly sought after community Wolf Creek. This two bedroom beauty is located on a dead end road, away from traffic. Newer carpet and paint and well maintained. One parking space assigned in front of the unit with guest parking just located up the street. Great amenities that the tenant doesn't pay any extra for! Available to show 6-15-2020 per Tenant request (covid19 concerns due to older person and young child) *Some photos are from unit with same paint color and floorplan on the same street - we can view this one in the meantime if interested. Make an appointment today!