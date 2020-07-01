3486 Nightscape Circle

Amenities
- Updated & upgraded preserve view town home in Wolf Creek (2bd, 3ba). Renovated open concept kitchen with white cabinets & granite counter tops.
- Neutral wood-look ceramic tile throughout the main living area & engineered wood from stairs through the entire upper level.
- Washer/dryer included in closet conveniently located upstairs.
- 2 large bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms. Master bath modernized with new shower/tub combination & subway tiles.
- Scenic views from your private & screened in patio.
- Storage in oversized utility closet.
- Wolf Creek offers a gated entry, mobile security, on-site management, pool, club house, and exercise room.
- Conveniently located min. from Beaches, Mayo, UNF, & Town Center.
