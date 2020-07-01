3486 Nightscape Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

- Updated & upgraded preserve view town home in Wolf Creek (2bd, 3ba). Renovated open concept kitchen with white cabinets & granite counter tops.

- Neutral wood-look ceramic tile throughout the main living area & engineered wood from stairs through the entire upper level.

- Washer/dryer included in closet conveniently located upstairs.

- 2 large bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms. Master bath modernized with new shower/tub combination & subway tiles.

- Scenic views from your private & screened in patio.

- Storage in oversized utility closet.

- Wolf Creek offers a gated entry, mobile security, on-site management, pool, club house, and exercise room.

- Conveniently located min. from Beaches, Mayo, UNF, & Town Center.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 15th 2020. $1,475/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.