3486 Nightscape Circle

3486 Nightscape Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3486 Nightscape Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
- Updated & upgraded preserve view town home in Wolf Creek (2bd, 3ba). Renovated open concept kitchen with white cabinets & granite counter tops.
- Neutral wood-look ceramic tile throughout the main living area & engineered wood from stairs through the entire upper level.
- Washer/dryer included in closet conveniently located upstairs.
- 2 large bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms. Master bath modernized with new shower/tub combination & subway tiles.
- Scenic views from your private & screened in patio.
- Storage in oversized utility closet.
- Wolf Creek offers a gated entry, mobile security, on-site management, pool, club house, and exercise room.
- Conveniently located min. from Beaches, Mayo, UNF, & Town Center.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 15th 2020. $1,475/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3486 Nightscape Circle have any available units?
3486 Nightscape Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3486 Nightscape Circle have?
Some of 3486 Nightscape Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3486 Nightscape Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3486 Nightscape Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3486 Nightscape Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3486 Nightscape Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3486 Nightscape Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3486 Nightscape Circle offers parking.
Does 3486 Nightscape Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3486 Nightscape Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3486 Nightscape Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3486 Nightscape Circle has a pool.
Does 3486 Nightscape Circle have accessible units?
No, 3486 Nightscape Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3486 Nightscape Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3486 Nightscape Circle has units with dishwashers.

