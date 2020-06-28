All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3485 LONE TREE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3485 LONE TREE LN
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

3485 LONE TREE LN

3485 Lone Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3485 Lone Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Your Drayton Park search ends here. Location can not be beat. Gated community with beautiful community amenities. Property has new carpeting. Split Owner suite rooms upstairs with laundry room in between. Property has been kept smoke and pet free. Private screened-in back patio with a generous storage closet. Lots of natural light and pretty shady trees within the community. Designated parking and ample guest parking. Short commute to NS Mayport and NAS JAX. Minutes away from the St Johns Town Center and major highways! Available now, no w/d.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 LONE TREE LN have any available units?
3485 LONE TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3485 LONE TREE LN have?
Some of 3485 LONE TREE LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3485 LONE TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3485 LONE TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 LONE TREE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3485 LONE TREE LN is pet friendly.
Does 3485 LONE TREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 3485 LONE TREE LN offers parking.
Does 3485 LONE TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3485 LONE TREE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 LONE TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 3485 LONE TREE LN has a pool.
Does 3485 LONE TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 3485 LONE TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 LONE TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3485 LONE TREE LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia