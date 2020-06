Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS appliances! It has a great floor plan that flows from the kitchen to the dining room and the living room. There is an additional Florida Sunroom attached to the back of the house before stepping into the large fenced in backyard. You must come to see it today before it's gone!