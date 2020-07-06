3435 Columbus Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b75ebb00aa ---- Come and check out this stunning home before it is gone! This recently renovated home features arched door frames, open living area with a ceiling fan, fresh paint, two stunning bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a fantastic large back yard. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Book a showing online today to see all these fantastic features! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.