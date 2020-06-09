All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3431 Stanley Street

3431 Stanley St · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Stanley St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Spacious Historic Home! - Welcome to Historic Spring Park!
This home is filled with historic charm. Spacious downstairs featuring two living spaces, formal dining, an updated kitchen, utility room PLUS laundry, and a powder bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has HUGE En Suite- two separate sinks, tub/shower combo, and a large walk in closet. Plenty of room for additional storage/ dressers in the en suite. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Back Patio with fenced yard. Close to San Marco, Highways, and Parks. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4716535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Stanley Street have any available units?
3431 Stanley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 Stanley Street have?
Some of 3431 Stanley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Stanley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Stanley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Stanley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Stanley Street is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Stanley Street offer parking?
No, 3431 Stanley Street does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Stanley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Stanley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Stanley Street have a pool?
No, 3431 Stanley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Stanley Street have accessible units?
No, 3431 Stanley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Stanley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Stanley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
