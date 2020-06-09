3431 Stanley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Historic Home! - Welcome to Historic Spring Park!

This home is filled with historic charm. Spacious downstairs featuring two living spaces, formal dining, an updated kitchen, utility room PLUS laundry, and a powder bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has HUGE En Suite- two separate sinks, tub/shower combo, and a large walk in closet. Plenty of room for additional storage/ dressers in the en suite. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Back Patio with fenced yard. Close to San Marco, Highways, and Parks. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4716535)