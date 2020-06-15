All apartments in Jacksonville
3431 STANLEY ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:12 AM

3431 STANLEY ST

3431 Stanley Street · (678) 447-1829
Location

3431 Stanley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Historic Spring Park! This home is filled with historic charm. Spacious downstairs featuring two living spaces, formal dining, an updated kitchen, utility room PLUS laundry, and a powder bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has HUGE En Suite- two separate sinks, tub/shower combo, and a large walk in closet. Plenty of room for additional storage/ dressers in the en suite. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Back Patio with fenced yard. Close to San Marco, Highways, and Parks. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 STANLEY ST have any available units?
3431 STANLEY ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 STANLEY ST have?
Some of 3431 STANLEY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 STANLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
3431 STANLEY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 STANLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 3431 STANLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3431 STANLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 3431 STANLEY ST does offer parking.
Does 3431 STANLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 STANLEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 STANLEY ST have a pool?
No, 3431 STANLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 3431 STANLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 3431 STANLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 STANLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 STANLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
