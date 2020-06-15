3431 STANLEY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Historic Spring Park! This home is filled with historic charm. Spacious downstairs featuring two living spaces, formal dining, an updated kitchen, utility room PLUS laundry, and a powder bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has HUGE En Suite- two separate sinks, tub/shower combo, and a large walk in closet. Plenty of room for additional storage/ dressers in the en suite. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Back Patio with fenced yard. Close to San Marco, Highways, and Parks. Schedule your showing today!