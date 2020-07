Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3417 penton street Available 07/19/19 3417 Penton Street - Recently updated 2/1 on Penton street. updated kitchen cabinets , laminate flooring, new blinds throughout and large fenced back yard. Natural light from every corner of the property any much more.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet.



(RLNE4319412)