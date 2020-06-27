All apartments in Jacksonville
3412 Deer Street

3412 Deer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Deer Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Renovated, freshly painted, new carpet, new roof.....Clean, Move-In ready Contemporary Biltmore home. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with driveway parking. Spacious floor plan with large living room and dining room. Master Bedroom suite with Master bath that has walk-in shower. Laundry room in kitchen. Home boasts covered patio in front and backyard for your relaxation or recreation. You do not want to miss this one. Nearby Paxon Schools, Farmers Market & Woodstock Park that features: Covered Picnic area, Community Center, Basketball courts, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond. This home could qualify for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Deer Street have any available units?
3412 Deer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Deer Street have?
Some of 3412 Deer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Deer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Deer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Deer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Deer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3412 Deer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Deer Street offers parking.
Does 3412 Deer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Deer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Deer Street have a pool?
No, 3412 Deer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Deer Street have accessible units?
No, 3412 Deer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Deer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Deer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
