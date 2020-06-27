3412 Deer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking tennis court

Renovated, freshly painted, new carpet, new roof.....Clean, Move-In ready Contemporary Biltmore home. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with driveway parking. Spacious floor plan with large living room and dining room. Master Bedroom suite with Master bath that has walk-in shower. Laundry room in kitchen. Home boasts covered patio in front and backyard for your relaxation or recreation. You do not want to miss this one. Nearby Paxon Schools, Farmers Market & Woodstock Park that features: Covered Picnic area, Community Center, Basketball courts, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond. This home could qualify for Section 8.