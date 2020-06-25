All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3411 Millcrest Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3411 Millcrest Pl
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

3411 Millcrest Pl

3411 Millcrest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Fairways Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3411 Millcrest Place, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Fairways Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* COMING SOON 5/1! * Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on corner lot for rent! Perfect location in Fort Caroline area! Located near schools, shopping and more. This home features a great floor plan, large master and en suite, spacious bedrooms and an additional office space. Large backyard great for outdoor entertaining. Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee. 2 pet max.

*** YOU MUST REQUEST A SPECIFIC APPLICATION FOR THIS PROPERTY!! ***

Application fee: $25 per adult. 620 or higher credit score. Pet Fee: $200 per pet. Renters Insurance Required. Security Deposit $1,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Millcrest Pl have any available units?
3411 Millcrest Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Millcrest Pl have?
Some of 3411 Millcrest Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Millcrest Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Millcrest Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Millcrest Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Millcrest Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Millcrest Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Millcrest Pl offers parking.
Does 3411 Millcrest Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Millcrest Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Millcrest Pl have a pool?
No, 3411 Millcrest Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Millcrest Pl have accessible units?
No, 3411 Millcrest Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Millcrest Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Millcrest Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia