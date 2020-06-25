3411 Millcrest Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* COMING SOON 5/1! * Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on corner lot for rent! Perfect location in Fort Caroline area! Located near schools, shopping and more. This home features a great floor plan, large master and en suite, spacious bedrooms and an additional office space. Large backyard great for outdoor entertaining. Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee. 2 pet max.



*** YOU MUST REQUEST A SPECIFIC APPLICATION FOR THIS PROPERTY!! ***



Application fee: $25 per adult. 620 or higher credit score. Pet Fee: $200 per pet. Renters Insurance Required. Security Deposit $1,300.