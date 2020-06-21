3367 Hickory Hammock Road

Amenities

Four Bedrooms in Hickory Hill! -

1874 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Single Family Home in the North Jacksonville Community of Hickory Hill. Large Living Room plus Separate Formal Dinning Room with Wooden floors throughout. Eat In Kitchen with Granite Countertops and all Appliances. Spacious Master Suite features Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Walk-In Closet. Three Generous Guest Bedrooms. Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Large Screened Porch overlooking Backyard backing up to wooded area. Double Car Garage. Pets ok with Additional Pet Fee.



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!



www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM



(RLNE4440713)