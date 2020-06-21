All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3367 Hickory Hammock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3367 Hickory Hammock Road
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

3367 Hickory Hammock Road

3367 Hickory Hammock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3367 Hickory Hammock Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedrooms in Hickory Hill! -
Schedule a showing online at:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

1874 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Single Family Home in the North Jacksonville Community of Hickory Hill. Large Living Room plus Separate Formal Dinning Room with Wooden floors throughout. Eat In Kitchen with Granite Countertops and all Appliances. Spacious Master Suite features Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Walk-In Closet. Three Generous Guest Bedrooms. Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Large Screened Porch overlooking Backyard backing up to wooded area. Double Car Garage. Pets ok with Additional Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

(RLNE4440713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have any available units?
3367 Hickory Hammock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have?
Some of 3367 Hickory Hammock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Hickory Hammock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Hickory Hammock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Hickory Hammock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road is pet friendly.
Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road does offer parking.
Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have a pool?
No, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have accessible units?
No, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Hickory Hammock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Hickory Hammock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia