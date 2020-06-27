All apartments in Jacksonville
3359 Columbus Ave

3359 Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3359 Columbus Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f88f71c07e ---- Perfect place to call home! This cute 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features laminate flooring, large back yard, and the perfect front porch for sipping coffee in the morning. Come see for yourself! WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT!! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 Columbus Ave have any available units?
3359 Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3359 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3359 Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3359 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3359 Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3359 Columbus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
