3359 Columbus Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f88f71c07e ---- Perfect place to call home! This cute 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features laminate flooring, large back yard, and the perfect front porch for sipping coffee in the morning. Come see for yourself! WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT!! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.