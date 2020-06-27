All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

3330 RAYFORD ST

3330 Rayford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Rayford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have any available units?
3330 RAYFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3330 RAYFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
3330 RAYFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 RAYFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST offer parking?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have a pool?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 RAYFORD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 RAYFORD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
