Jacksonville, FL
3309 Edgewood Ave W
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3309 Edgewood Ave W

3309 Edgewood Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 171995

CALL OR TEXT TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This beautiful corner lot 4/2 AND 2 car garage home. Hardwood floors, HUGE front/back yard. We ask for First month $1100 plus deposit $1100
PETS ARE WELCOME!!! Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Please reply if you are interested in this house, it will no last long

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171995p
Property Id 171995

(RLNE5268273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

