3309 Edgewood Ave W

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 171995



CALL OR TEXT TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This beautiful corner lot 4/2 AND 2 car garage home. Hardwood floors, HUGE front/back yard. We ask for First month $1100 plus deposit $1100

PETS ARE WELCOME!!! Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).

Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.

Please reply if you are interested in this house, it will no last long



WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171995p

