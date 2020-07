Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Live among the big Oaks treetops in this Town home Continuity in the heart fo Tinseltown. Features tile and wood flooring,42 in cabinets,stainless sell appliance,with side by side ref.in kit. Enjoy clubhouse with pool,fitness and car-care center,upgraded paint.One car garage,washer/Dryer on 2sd. floor,screen in porch. MUST SEE!! Will not last long!!!!!!!SEE PRIVATE REMARKS