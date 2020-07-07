Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 326 W 23RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
326 W 23RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 W 23RD ST
326 West 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
326 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, rehabbed home. Large living dining area with eat in kitchen. Large master with bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 W 23RD ST have any available units?
326 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 W 23RD ST have?
Some of 326 W 23RD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
326 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 326 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 326 W 23RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 326 W 23RD ST offers parking.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia