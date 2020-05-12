3259 Meadowlea Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with Garage! - Available NOW! Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with Garage! The kitchen is modern with gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry space, and breakfast bar overlooking the huge living room!

2 Spacious bedrooms with large closets and a joining bathroom with access from each bedroom. Great place to entertain with a patio and private back yard!

This home also features a 1 car garage and full sized washer and dryer connection. Just minutes from the Jacksonville International Airport, FSCJ North Campus, and the River City Marketplace! Applicants with Bad rental history will not be accepted!

Call or text 904 -945 -6600 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5058512)