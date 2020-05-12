All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3259 Meadowlea Circle

3259 Meadow Lea Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Meadow Lea Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with Garage! - Available NOW! Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with Garage! The kitchen is modern with gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry space, and breakfast bar overlooking the huge living room!
2 Spacious bedrooms with large closets and a joining bathroom with access from each bedroom. Great place to entertain with a patio and private back yard!
This home also features a 1 car garage and full sized washer and dryer connection. Just minutes from the Jacksonville International Airport, FSCJ North Campus, and the River City Marketplace! Applicants with Bad rental history will not be accepted!
Call or text 904 -945 -6600 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5058512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have any available units?
3259 Meadowlea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have?
Some of 3259 Meadowlea Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Meadowlea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Meadowlea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Meadowlea Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 Meadowlea Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3259 Meadowlea Circle offers parking.
Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 Meadowlea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have a pool?
No, 3259 Meadowlea Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have accessible units?
No, 3259 Meadowlea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Meadowlea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3259 Meadowlea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
