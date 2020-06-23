3236 CLIMBING IVY TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area gym game room pool garage

Beautiful townhome with 1 car garage in gated community at Tinseltown. Spacious 2 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Baths in Beautiful Drayton Park. Enjoy the open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining - unobstructed views from the kitchen through the living room and out to the screened patio. The upstairs offers two large bedrooms as well as a loft that can be used as an office, game room, den, or hobby room. With a one car garage, inside laundry, community pool, gym, car wash area, and nearby shops & restaurants; what more could you ask for? Available Now. Application fee is per adult resident.