Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

Fully renovated concrete block home! Roof, plumbing, Electrical, AC, Kitchen, Bathrooms and Windows all completed by move in. This home also features the convenience of an included washer and dryer! No more trips to the laundromat -- Live in comfort at an affordable $750 a month. Section 8 is accepted. This will not last long so call to schedule your personal showing today!