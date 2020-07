Amenities

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park west to McDuff over hwy 17 to Post, left to Day, right to Plum right to sign. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living Room, dining Room, kitchen(R,R), fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air, privacy fenced, garage, off street parking, washer/dryer, approximately 1,050 sq ft, security deposit $1025, 1 year lease, owner will consider pets w/NRPF,[OVlb BK]available NOW