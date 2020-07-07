All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3127 Martha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3127 Martha Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3127 Martha Street

3127 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3127 Martha Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This all brick home has a fenced in spacious yard, covered carport and central HVAC system. It located in a mature neighborhood with quick access to all major highways and numerous mom and pop shops!

Features:
- Central Heating & Air
- Cover Front Porch
- Ceramic Tile Throughout
- Washer and Dryer Connections

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available 9/25/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Martha Street have any available units?
3127 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Martha Street have?
Some of 3127 Martha Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Martha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Martha Street is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 3127 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 3127 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 3127 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Martha Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia