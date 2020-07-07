3127 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This all brick home has a fenced in spacious yard, covered carport and central HVAC system. It located in a mature neighborhood with quick access to all major highways and numerous mom and pop shops!



Features:

- Central Heating & Air

- Cover Front Porch

- Ceramic Tile Throughout

- Washer and Dryer Connections



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available 9/25/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.