Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted interior in this great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom + bonus room (1640 Sq ft) home on the Southside of Jacksonville. Very centrally located near I-95 & JTB. HUGE openfamily room with French doors leading to the large fenced backyard. Tile & wood flooring. Close to St. Johns Town Center, shopping, schools, UNF, hospitals and beaches. Pets allowed WITH APPROVAL.***Owner is spouse of licensee.