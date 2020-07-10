All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

3078 Cobblewood Ln W

3078 Cobblewood Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

3078 Cobblewood Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Attached Single Family Home in a great location - Property Id: 288638

Awesome 2 story townhome available to rent today! Fresh paint on the walls and new flooring throughout! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located upstairs with an additional 1/2 bathroom downstairs convenient for guests! Indoor laundry is a bonus! Spacious Private backyard is a blank canvas for you! Single car garage as well as additional off street parking! Don't miss out on this one!

**Schedule your showing today!**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288638
Property Id 288638

(RLNE5813848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have any available units?
3078 Cobblewood Ln W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have?
Some of 3078 Cobblewood Ln W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 Cobblewood Ln W currently offering any rent specials?
3078 Cobblewood Ln W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 Cobblewood Ln W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W is pet friendly.
Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W offer parking?
Yes, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W offers parking.
Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have a pool?
No, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W does not have a pool.
Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have accessible units?
No, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 Cobblewood Ln W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 Cobblewood Ln W has units with dishwashers.

