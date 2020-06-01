3051 Lowell Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4/1.5 on Westside - This very large 4/1 1/2 two story home features a large living room and a large separate dining room. It also has a big kitchen equipped with all appliances and lots of cabinet space, all ceramic tile and there are four carpeted good sized bedrooms upstairs.There is a very nice yard, central ac and w/d conn.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Lowell



(RLNE4974798)