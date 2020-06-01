All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

3051 Lowell Ave

3051 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3051 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Large 4/1.5 on Westside - This very large 4/1 1/2 two story home features a large living room and a large separate dining room. It also has a big kitchen equipped with all appliances and lots of cabinet space, all ceramic tile and there are four carpeted good sized bedrooms upstairs.There is a very nice yard, central ac and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Lowell

(RLNE4974798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Lowell Ave have any available units?
3051 Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Lowell Ave have?
Some of 3051 Lowell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 Lowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3051 Lowell Ave offer parking?
No, 3051 Lowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3051 Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Lowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 3051 Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3051 Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Lowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
