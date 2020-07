Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 2/1 on Commonwealth - This beautifully remodeled home boasts a spacious 2 car garage, large yard, a beautiful front porch perfect for a swing and working wood burning fire place among it's most prominent features.



Brand new vinyl flooring throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms, fully repainted with a new HVAC recently installed.



This home will not be on the market for long, make it yours today before it's too late!



No Pets Allowed



