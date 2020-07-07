All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3045 Lucena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3045 Lucena Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

3045 Lucena Lane

3045 Lucena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3045 Lucena Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Wow! Talk About Curb Appeal! This High End, Recently built home in the Gated community of Terra Costa. Open Floor plan ideal fro the Florida lifestyle with lots of natural light and sunshine. The home features stylish Wood and Tile floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, High ceilings and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the views outside on your private Lanai with a beautiful view of the pond and wildlife. The Terra Costa Community, Safe and Secure, features a private Club house, 2 pools and putting greens. Relax and enjoy! Only Minutes to the Interstate, Beaches and Shopping. Available starts in Early July. Inquire now before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Lucena Lane have any available units?
3045 Lucena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Lucena Lane have?
Some of 3045 Lucena Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Lucena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Lucena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Lucena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Lucena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3045 Lucena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Lucena Lane offers parking.
Does 3045 Lucena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Lucena Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Lucena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Lucena Lane has a pool.
Does 3045 Lucena Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 Lucena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Lucena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 Lucena Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia