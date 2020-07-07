3045 Lucena Lane

Amenities

Wow! Talk About Curb Appeal! This High End, Recently built home in the Gated community of Terra Costa. Open Floor plan ideal fro the Florida lifestyle with lots of natural light and sunshine. The home features stylish Wood and Tile floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, High ceilings and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the views outside on your private Lanai with a beautiful view of the pond and wildlife. The Terra Costa Community, Safe and Secure, features a private Club house, 2 pools and putting greens. Relax and enjoy! Only Minutes to the Interstate, Beaches and Shopping. Available starts in Early July. Inquire now before it is gone!