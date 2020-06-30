3038 Broadway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

3/1 on Westside - This nice updated 3/1 block home with brick accent has beautiful oak cabinets in the large equipped eat in kitchen with double door fridge. There are tile floors throughout, featuring retro tile in the bathroom, a back porch, carport, a fenced yard, and a storage shed complete the home. This home also has w/d conn and central a/c.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5251516)