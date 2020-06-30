All apartments in Jacksonville
3038 Broadway Ave

3038 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3038 Broadway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/1 on Westside - This nice updated 3/1 block home with brick accent has beautiful oak cabinets in the large equipped eat in kitchen with double door fridge. There are tile floors throughout, featuring retro tile in the bathroom, a back porch, carport, a fenced yard, and a storage shed complete the home. This home also has w/d conn and central a/c.

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5251516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Broadway Ave have any available units?
3038 Broadway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Broadway Ave have?
Some of 3038 Broadway Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Broadway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Broadway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Broadway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Broadway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3038 Broadway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Broadway Ave offers parking.
Does 3038 Broadway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 Broadway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Broadway Ave have a pool?
No, 3038 Broadway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Broadway Ave have accessible units?
No, 3038 Broadway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Broadway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3038 Broadway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

