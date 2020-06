Amenities

3 bedroom/2 bathroom home conveniently located off San Pablo Rd, minutes to the beaches! Lawncare included! Living room offers vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Owner's suite is complete with a garden tub and separate shower! Relax outside on the screened patio overlooking the fenced backyard. Available now! Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.