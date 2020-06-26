3008 COVENANT COVE DR

Amenities

4br, 2ba, 2033 sf full stucco, one owner home in Covenant Cove, one of Intracoastal West's newer communities conveniently located between Southside and the beach. Open eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, recessed lighting, and white appliances. Newer HVAC, spacious family room, enclosed patio, master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Tile floors, neutral colors, knock down ceilings, inside laundry, hurricane shutters, sprinkler and security systems. Close to shops, restaurants, Mayo and JTB. Zoned for A rated Chets Creek elementary. Lawn care is included in rental rate.