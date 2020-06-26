All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3008 COVENANT COVE DR
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

3008 COVENANT COVE DR

3008 Covenant Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Covenant Cove Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
range
4br, 2ba, 2033 sf full stucco, one owner home in Covenant Cove, one of Intracoastal West's newer communities conveniently located between Southside and the beach. Open eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, recessed lighting, and white appliances. Newer HVAC, spacious family room, enclosed patio, master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Tile floors, neutral colors, knock down ceilings, inside laundry, hurricane shutters, sprinkler and security systems. Close to shops, restaurants, Mayo and JTB. Zoned for A rated Chets Creek elementary. Lawn care is included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have any available units?
3008 COVENANT COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have?
Some of 3008 COVENANT COVE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 COVENANT COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3008 COVENANT COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 COVENANT COVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR offer parking?
No, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have a pool?
No, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 COVENANT COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 COVENANT COVE DR has units with dishwashers.
