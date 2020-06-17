2997 Centerwood Dr

Amenities
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! Now available, 3 bed/2 ba, spacious 1,455 sqft of living space w high ceilings throughout. Stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and above the range microwave. Kitchen features breakfast nook and ample cabinet space. Separate formal dining room and living room areas
Wood/laminate in the living room, dining room and kitchen.
Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Walk-in closet in Master BedroomAttached 2-car garage. Separate laundry room. Attic available for additional storage space. Creekside Bend community offers a community playground
Minutes away from the Trout River and Jacksonville Zoo
Close to River City Marketplace with an abundance of shopping and restaurants.
- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Section 8 is not accepted.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)