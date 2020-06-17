2997 Centerwood Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground garage

Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! Now available, 3 bed/2 ba, spacious 1,455 sqft of living space w high ceilings throughout. Stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and above the range microwave. Kitchen features breakfast nook and ample cabinet space. Separate formal dining room and living room areas

Wood/laminate in the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Walk-in closet in Master BedroomAttached 2-car garage. Separate laundry room. Attic available for additional storage space. Creekside Bend community offers a community playground

Minutes away from the Trout River and Jacksonville Zoo

Close to River City Marketplace with an abundance of shopping and restaurants.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)