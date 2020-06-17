All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2997 Centerwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! Now available, 3 bed/2 ba, spacious 1,455 sqft of living space w high ceilings throughout. Stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and above the range microwave. Kitchen features breakfast nook and ample cabinet space. Separate formal dining room and living room areas
Wood/laminate in the living room, dining room and kitchen.
Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Walk-in closet in Master BedroomAttached 2-car garage. Separate laundry room. Attic available for additional storage space. Creekside Bend community offers a community playground
Minutes away from the Trout River and Jacksonville Zoo
Close to River City Marketplace with an abundance of shopping and restaurants.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Section 8 is not accepted.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2997 Centerwood Dr have any available units?
2997 Centerwood Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2997 Centerwood Dr have?
Some of 2997 Centerwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2997 Centerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2997 Centerwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2997 Centerwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2997 Centerwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2997 Centerwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2997 Centerwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 2997 Centerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2997 Centerwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2997 Centerwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2997 Centerwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2997 Centerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2997 Centerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2997 Centerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2997 Centerwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
