Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

297 STERLING HILL DR

297 Sterling Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

297 Sterling Hill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3/2 cul-de-sac home with fenced-in yard off Abess Rd between Kernan and Girvin. Just north of Atlantic Blvd, this home has easy access to the Mayport base, the Beaches, shopping, and Downtown. Brand new carpet throughout. Open floor plan with huge family room and kitchen with eat-in area. The Owner's Suite includes a high vaulted ceiling with fan and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The split bedroom plan has two other bedrooms and a bathroom on the other side of the house. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room inside.Enjoy the outdoors with an oversized covered porch with ceiling fan. Yard is completely fenced in and small dogs are allowed with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 STERLING HILL DR have any available units?
297 STERLING HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 STERLING HILL DR have?
Some of 297 STERLING HILL DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 STERLING HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
297 STERLING HILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 STERLING HILL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 STERLING HILL DR is pet friendly.
Does 297 STERLING HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 297 STERLING HILL DR does offer parking.
Does 297 STERLING HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 STERLING HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 STERLING HILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 297 STERLING HILL DR has a pool.
Does 297 STERLING HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 297 STERLING HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 297 STERLING HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 STERLING HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
