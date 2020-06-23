297 STERLING HILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3/2 cul-de-sac home with fenced-in yard off Abess Rd between Kernan and Girvin. Just north of Atlantic Blvd, this home has easy access to the Mayport base, the Beaches, shopping, and Downtown. Brand new carpet throughout. Open floor plan with huge family room and kitchen with eat-in area. The Owner's Suite includes a high vaulted ceiling with fan and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The split bedroom plan has two other bedrooms and a bathroom on the other side of the house. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room inside.Enjoy the outdoors with an oversized covered porch with ceiling fan. Yard is completely fenced in and small dogs are allowed with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. Available now.