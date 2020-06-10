2949 BARRETT RD

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport range

SOUTHSIDE ESTATES HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: north on Park St to I-95 S, veer left onto US-90, continue onto Atlantic Blvd, continue onto Beach Blvd, left onto Peach Drive, right onto Barrett Road to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), sunroom, hard wood floors and tile, CHA, washer/dryer hookups, approx. 1200 sf, driveway with carport and off-street parking, $1050 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, (AVlb pm lr] available now.