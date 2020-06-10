All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2949 BARRETT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2949 BARRETT RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2949 BARRETT RD

2949 Barrett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2949 Barrett Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOUTHSIDE ESTATES HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: north on Park St to I-95 S, veer left onto US-90, continue onto Atlantic Blvd, continue onto Beach Blvd, left onto Peach Drive, right onto Barrett Road to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), sunroom, hard wood floors and tile, CHA, washer/dryer hookups, approx. 1200 sf, driveway with carport and off-street parking, $1050 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, (AVlb pm lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 BARRETT RD have any available units?
2949 BARRETT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 BARRETT RD have?
Some of 2949 BARRETT RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 BARRETT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2949 BARRETT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 BARRETT RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2949 BARRETT RD is pet friendly.
Does 2949 BARRETT RD offer parking?
Yes, 2949 BARRETT RD does offer parking.
Does 2949 BARRETT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 BARRETT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 BARRETT RD have a pool?
No, 2949 BARRETT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2949 BARRETT RD have accessible units?
No, 2949 BARRETT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 BARRETT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2949 BARRETT RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia