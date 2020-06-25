2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Three bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, roomy, open-floor plan, very pretty home with new tile floors and excellent views. Live on the waterfront, enjoy the ducks that visit your backyard. Truly a lovely home in a lovely place. 1560 sq. feet, 2 stories, 2 car garage. This home is in the Lantana Lakes community with pool, playground and other amenities. Lantana Lakes is right off of Beach Blvd. between Southside Blvd. and the new I-295 / 9A freeway. Great central location, but with its wonderful waterfront, you feel you are away from it all.



Rent includes furnished home, fully equipped kitchen, queen beds in all bedrooms, linens, comforters, sheets, broadband internet, cable TV and all utilities, landscaping maintenance also included. Rat is a month plus 13% sales tax for stays less than 6 months.