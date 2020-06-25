All apartments in Jacksonville
2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E
Last updated February 19 2020

2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E

2942 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Three bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, roomy, open-floor plan, very pretty home with new tile floors and excellent views. Live on the waterfront, enjoy the ducks that visit your backyard. Truly a lovely home in a lovely place. 1560 sq. feet, 2 stories, 2 car garage. This home is in the Lantana Lakes community with pool, playground and other amenities. Lantana Lakes is right off of Beach Blvd. between Southside Blvd. and the new I-295 / 9A freeway. Great central location, but with its wonderful waterfront, you feel you are away from it all.

Rent includes furnished home, fully equipped kitchen, queen beds in all bedrooms, linens, comforters, sheets, broadband internet, cable TV and all utilities, landscaping maintenance also included. Rat is a month plus 13% sales tax for stays less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have any available units?
2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have?
Some of 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E offers parking.
Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E has a pool.
Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have accessible units?
No, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.

