Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

2929 Selma Street

Location

2929 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick bungalow in the Riverside area of Jacksonville.
Amenities included:
central air and central heat, carpet throughout, lots of large windows, sun porch, separate living and dining rooms, garbage and lawn maintenance included, walking distance to shopping on King Street and 5 Points, near St. Vincents Hospital.
$995/month rent. $995 security deposit required.
No pet policy
Call for pre-screening and to schedule a showing. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Selma Street have any available units?
2929 Selma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Selma Street have?
Some of 2929 Selma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Selma Street currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Selma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Selma Street pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Selma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2929 Selma Street offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Selma Street offers parking.
Does 2929 Selma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Selma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Selma Street have a pool?
No, 2929 Selma Street does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Selma Street have accessible units?
No, 2929 Selma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Selma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Selma Street does not have units with dishwashers.

