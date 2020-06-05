2929 Selma Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick bungalow in the Riverside area of Jacksonville.

Amenities included:

central air and central heat, carpet throughout, lots of large windows, sun porch, separate living and dining rooms, garbage and lawn maintenance included, walking distance to shopping on King Street and 5 Points, near St. Vincents Hospital.

$995/month rent. $995 security deposit required.

No pet policy

Call for pre-screening and to schedule a showing. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.