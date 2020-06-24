All apartments in Jacksonville
2923 W 3RD ST

2923 3rd St W · No Longer Available
Location

2923 3rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W 3RD ST have any available units?
2923 W 3RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 W 3RD ST have?
Some of 2923 W 3RD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 W 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W 3RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W 3RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 W 3RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 2923 W 3RD ST offer parking?
No, 2923 W 3RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 2923 W 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 W 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 2923 W 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 2923 W 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 2923 W 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 W 3RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
