All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2917 OLGA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2917 OLGA PL
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM

2917 OLGA PL

2917 Olga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2917 Olga Place, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Wonderful Home is located in the heart of Riverside-Avondale historic districts. Conveniently located near Downtown, NAS, The St Vincent's Medical Complex, The 5 POINTS District, Area Museums, The Shops of Avondale, Beautiful Memorial Park, as well as, the areas many cafes and great dining spots. Nice three bedroom, two bath downstairs apartment with one car oversized garage space. Hard wood floors and plenty of storage space. Also has washer dryer hook ups. Available 5/22. PLEASE NOTE: $1200 for a 3 year lease $1300 for a 2 year lease and NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 OLGA PL have any available units?
2917 OLGA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 OLGA PL have?
Some of 2917 OLGA PL's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 OLGA PL currently offering any rent specials?
2917 OLGA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 OLGA PL pet-friendly?
No, 2917 OLGA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2917 OLGA PL offer parking?
Yes, 2917 OLGA PL offers parking.
Does 2917 OLGA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 OLGA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 OLGA PL have a pool?
No, 2917 OLGA PL does not have a pool.
Does 2917 OLGA PL have accessible units?
No, 2917 OLGA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 OLGA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 OLGA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia