2917 OLGA PL

This Wonderful Home is located in the heart of Riverside-Avondale historic districts. Conveniently located near Downtown, NAS, The St Vincent's Medical Complex, The 5 POINTS District, Area Museums, The Shops of Avondale, Beautiful Memorial Park, as well as, the areas many cafes and great dining spots. Nice three bedroom, two bath downstairs apartment with one car oversized garage space. Hard wood floors and plenty of storage space. Also has washer dryer hook ups. Available 5/22. PLEASE NOTE: $1200 for a 3 year lease $1300 for a 2 year lease and NO PETS.