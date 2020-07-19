2888 Wonderwood Ln

Amenities
Townhouse 2/2 - Property Id: 103004
Available for month to month rental Townhouse 2 bedrooms/2 bath plus bonus room in the master's bedroom. Townhouse includes new kitchen remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms and plumbing throughout. Freshly painted walls and new floors. Laundry room includes full capacity washer/dryer and also there is a small fenced yard.
This beauty is only five minutes from the Naval Station in Mayport, Parks, eateries and pristine beaches. Easy access to Downtown and major Highways such as I-295 and I-95, The Mayport Ferry, and the Dames Point Bridge. Close to shopping areas like The Town Center and 15 minutes from the beach.
Pet fee- $250 non refundable deposit per pet. (Pets welcome at owner's discretion).
Security Deposit $1,000
Month to Month rent $1,350
**minimum rental 6 months unless paid ahead of time**
See contract at the time of renting for occupancy specifics
Serious inquiries only. Will only respond to calls (904) 838-6634
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103004
No Dogs Allowed
