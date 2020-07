Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT RENTAL IN BEAUTIFUL RIVERSIDE, THIS IS NICE UNIT IN DUPLEX WITH NEW CENTRAL AC, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER,GRANITE COUTERTOPS ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APLIANCES NEW BATHROOMS NEW KITCHEN READY FOR NEW TENANT, THE BEST PRICE FOR 2 BEDROOM IN RIVERSIDE.EACH SIDE OF DUPLEX HAS ITS OWN PRIVACY YARD.