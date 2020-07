Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

** Tenant occupied until July 31st. Must schedule with tenant for showings. Nice corner lot in quiet subdivision. Near St. Johns Town Center and I295. Easy access to the beach, highways and downtown. Large great room with vaulted ceilings. Tile and wood flooring throughout common areas. Natural fenced backyard. **Please allow 12 to 24 hrs notice for showing approval until the end of the month.