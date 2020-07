Amenities

This is a move in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Painting has been done to the interior and exterior, beautiful bathroom with 18 by 18 inch tile along the bathroom walls, large eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room, brand new appliances including a water heather, stove, refrigerator, new roof, new laminate wood-look floors, new windows, very large fenced in yard and a cozy fireplace. Come take a look today!



12 months