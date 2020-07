Amenities

AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT.From Historic 5 Points, take Park St West, to Right on Cherry St, to Right on La Viere St, to House on right-- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Living-Dining Combo w/ Open Floor Plan, Kitchen (R/R/MW),CHA, Wood Floors, Washer-Dryer, Non Working Fireplace, Off Street Parking, Fenced Backyard, Storage,Approx 998 SF, $1300 Sec Deposit, One Year Lease (AVnonstd sh-fm PM) Available Now