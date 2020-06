Amenities

RIVERSIDE ''BREWERY DISTRICT'' HOUSE FOR RENT. From Riverside, west on Riverside to right on King to left on Roselle to right on Center to home on left - 2 BR, 1 bath newly updated house, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, W/D hookups, large living room, screened front porch, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath, approx. 850 sf, fully fenced backyard, storage shed, off street parking, $950 sec dep. 1 year lease. may consider pet w/NRPF [ATK dsw] avail 4/1