Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Check out this sprawling single story 3/2 with a large bonus room that could be used as an office or a guest room. Tile and wood plank flooring throughout the house. Huge kitchen overlooking the dining/family room area. Split bedroom plan, HUGE master closet!! Ceiling fans in every room, fenced backyard. This home offers over 2,000 sq. ft to decorate and INCLUDES LANDSCAPING with the rent! Come see this one today before it's gone.