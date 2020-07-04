All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2801 Downing Street

2801 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Downing Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine, Like New 3/2.5/1 House in Avondale! - This spectacular custom home has all that you have been looking for! Features include ceramic & hardwood floors, 10' ceilings,42'' cabinetry, granite countertops, energy efficient windows, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, large mud room with half bath, fireplace, open floor plan, beautiful yard, & large front porch! Master suite is complete with lavish private bathroom, dual vanity, king size walk in shower, & gigantic walk in closet. Walk to restaurants, night life, shopping, parks, and more! Smart features include TESLA car charger, NEST thermostat, RING doorbell, & LOREX surveillance.

1 cat allowed with $250 pet fee.

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER NOW! 904-615-0834

$2650 rent + $10 admin fee= $2660 monthly

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

Qualifications: Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4420761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Downing Street have any available units?
2801 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Downing Street have?
Some of 2801 Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 2801 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2801 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2801 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

