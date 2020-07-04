2801 Downing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine, Like New 3/2.5/1 House in Avondale! - This spectacular custom home has all that you have been looking for! Features include ceramic & hardwood floors, 10' ceilings,42'' cabinetry, granite countertops, energy efficient windows, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, large mud room with half bath, fireplace, open floor plan, beautiful yard, & large front porch! Master suite is complete with lavish private bathroom, dual vanity, king size walk in shower, & gigantic walk in closet. Walk to restaurants, night life, shopping, parks, and more! Smart features include TESLA car charger, NEST thermostat, RING doorbell, & LOREX surveillance.



1 cat allowed with $250 pet fee.



CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER NOW! 904-615-0834



$2650 rent + $10 admin fee= $2660 monthly



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



Qualifications: Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



No Dogs Allowed



