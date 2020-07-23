All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:40 AM

2786 Riverside Avenue 1

2786 Riverside Avenue · (352) 425-1250
Location

2786 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Riverside Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 319375

Gorgeous Riverside Avenue apartment with fresh coat of paint, new fixtures, and updated security features. Ready to live in the historic Avondale/Riverside area? Would you like to be minutes away from St. Vincent's Medical Center and all of the restaurants and culture that this area has to offer? Then, this is your chance. This first floor, airy, with plenty of natural light, apartment is now available in this stunning brick quadruplex. Quiet neighbors.

This 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment is 1100 square feet of hardwood floors and tiled kitchen/bath. The spacious office area can be used as another bedroom. The layout is one of a living room, dining room, kitchen (complete with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher), sunroom, and bathroom. You will have your own central air conditioning and dedicated parking in the rear of the building. On the ground floor, the common washer and dryer were just updated.
Short-term leases available at higher monthly rate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2786-riverside-avenue-jacksonville-fl-unit-1/319375
Property Id 319375

(RLNE5939786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have any available units?
2786 Riverside Avenue 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have?
Some of 2786 Riverside Avenue 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2786 Riverside Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 offers parking.
Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Avenue 1 has units with dishwashers.
