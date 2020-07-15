All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:22 AM

2786 Riverside Ave 2

2786 Riverside Avenue · (352) 425-1250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2786 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Beautiful Riverside Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 178014

Ready to live in the historic Avondale/Riverside area? Would you like to be minutes away from St. Vincent's Medical Center and all of the restaurants and culture that this area has to offer? Then, this is your chance. A gorgeous, airy, with plenty of natural light, first floor apartment is now available in this stunning brick quadruplex. Quiet neighbors.

This first floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is 1100 square feet of hardwood floors and tiled kitchen/bath. The spacious office area can be used as another bedroom. The layout is one of a living room, dining room, kitchen (complete with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher), sunroom, and bathroom. You will have your own central air conditioning and dedicated parking in the rear of the building. On the ground floor, the common washer and dryer were just updated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178014
Property Id 178014

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have any available units?
2786 Riverside Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have?
Some of 2786 Riverside Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2786 Riverside Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2786 Riverside Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2786 Riverside Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2786 Riverside Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2786 Riverside Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
