2786 Riverside Ave 2

Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Beautiful Riverside Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 178014



Ready to live in the historic Avondale/Riverside area? Would you like to be minutes away from St. Vincent's Medical Center and all of the restaurants and culture that this area has to offer? Then, this is your chance. A gorgeous, airy, with plenty of natural light, first floor apartment is now available in this stunning brick quadruplex. Quiet neighbors.



This first floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is 1100 square feet of hardwood floors and tiled kitchen/bath. The spacious office area can be used as another bedroom. The layout is one of a living room, dining room, kitchen (complete with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher), sunroom, and bathroom. You will have your own central air conditioning and dedicated parking in the rear of the building. On the ground floor, the common washer and dryer were just updated.

No Pets Allowed



