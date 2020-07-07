2769 Green Street

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Riverside Home with Fully Fenced-in Yard and Detached Garage! - Beautifully Updated Riverside Home with Fully Fenced-in Yard and Detached Garage!This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus room has it all. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living areas, updated bathrooms, decorative fireplace, and stainless steel appliances! Large sized laundry room. Fully fenced in backyard with planter boxes ready for your garden, fire pit, and patio, and detached two-car garage.Pets are considered, based on owner approval with non-refundable pet fee of $250.00.



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



