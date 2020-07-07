All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2769 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2769 Green Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2769 Green Street

2769 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2769 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Riverside Home with Fully Fenced-in Yard and Detached Garage! - Beautifully Updated Riverside Home with Fully Fenced-in Yard and Detached Garage!This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus room has it all. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living areas, updated bathrooms, decorative fireplace, and stainless steel appliances! Large sized laundry room. Fully fenced in backyard with planter boxes ready for your garden, fire pit, and patio, and detached two-car garage.Pets are considered, based on owner approval with non-refundable pet fee of $250.00.

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
(904) 615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.CenterBeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE3432449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Green Street have any available units?
2769 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 Green Street have?
Some of 2769 Green Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Green Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2769 Green Street is pet friendly.
Does 2769 Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Green Street offers parking.
Does 2769 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Green Street have a pool?
No, 2769 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 2769 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia