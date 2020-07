Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Unique floorplan with a cozy feel. Two bedrooms up front and two bedrooms in the back. Home has an inside laundry room with W/D hookups, front room storage closet & a great bathroom with a larger shower. Plenty of parking & Convenient to I-10, King Street resturants and more. Large fenced back yard for privacy. Non agressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.